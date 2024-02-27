Cheltenham Festival
premium
Our Racing Post Ratings gurus pick out six well treated horses in the Cheltenham handicaps
The weights for the Cheltenham Festival handicaps were revealed this afternoon and here our experts identify six horses who may have been let in lightly . . .
Crebilly
Entries: Ultima Handicap Chase, TrustATrader Plate
Racing Post Rating 150, Official Rating 140
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Jonny PearsonHandicapper
Steve MasonSenior handicapper
Published on 27 February 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 19:33, 27 February 2024
Copy
more inCheltenham Festival
- 'Stamina won't be an issue, but speed might be!' - Ted Walsh back in search of more festival glory with Gaoth Chuil
- 'Possibly the most difficult horse to assess since State Man' - Willie Mullins-trained Sa Majeste leaves handicappers perplexed
- 'You’d like to think he’d be very well handicapped' - connections on their Cheltenham Festival handicap hopes
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 17 featuring a 7-1 tip for the Cheltenham Festival
- Richard Johnson: 'He's very much ahead of the handicapper if he gets into the County or the Martin Pipe'
more inCheltenham Festival
- 'Stamina won't be an issue, but speed might be!' - Ted Walsh back in search of more festival glory with Gaoth Chuil
- 'Possibly the most difficult horse to assess since State Man' - Willie Mullins-trained Sa Majeste leaves handicappers perplexed
- 'You’d like to think he’d be very well handicapped' - connections on their Cheltenham Festival handicap hopes
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 17 featuring a 7-1 tip for the Cheltenham Festival
- Richard Johnson: 'He's very much ahead of the handicapper if he gets into the County or the Martin Pipe'