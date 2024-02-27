Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race22 MINS
20:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race22 MINS
20:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

Our Racing Post Ratings gurus pick out six well treated horses in the Cheltenham handicaps

The weights for the Cheltenham Festival handicaps were revealed this afternoon and here our experts identify six horses who may have been let in lightly . . .

Crebilly

Entries: Ultima Handicap Chase, TrustATrader Plate

Racing Post Rating 150, Official Rating 140

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jonny PearsonHandicapper
Steve MasonSenior handicapper

Published on 27 February 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 19:33, 27 February 2024

iconCopy
more inCheltenham Festival
more inCheltenham Festival