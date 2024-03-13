'I was concerned about how badly he was jumping' - Willie Mullins on El Fabiolo's Champion Chase reverse

Willie Mullins admitted the writing was on the wall for odds-on favourite El Fabiolo before his race-ending mistake in Wednesday's Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase .

Last year's Arkle winner, who was sent off the 2-9 favourite, did not jump fluently in the early stages of the Grade 1 contest and was pulled up by Paul Townend after sprawling on landing after the fifth fence.

"He got low at a few fences and I was very concerned about how badly he was jumping," said Mullins, who also trains the 16-1 runner-up Gentleman De Mee. "He jumped the last fence on the first circuit well and I thought he'd warmed up but he stood too far off and didn't get any height when making the mistake. It's disappointing.

"There was no point in Paul going on after that and hopefully we can look at Aintree or Punchestown with him next, but we'll see how he is in the next few days."

The in-running comment

El Fabiolo

Prominent, lost position when not fluent 1st, dropped to last when bad mistake and almost fell 5th, soon pulled up (jockey said gelding made a bad mistake at the fifth fence, having lost all momentum and considering the manner in which the gelding stumbled he felt prudent to pull up)

In the absence of the Nicky Henderson-trained Jonbon, Edwardstone was the leading British challenger and he was still in contention behind the winner Captain Guinness before falling at the second-last.

"He's fine," said jockey Tom Cannon. "He just got tired and wants better ground. It was a good run but he was no match for Captain Guinness turning in and, when I came down two-out, my petrol was empty really but I was committed and it was what it was."

Captain Guinness and Rachael Blackmore after winning the Champion Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

El Fabiolo's defeat ended a run of winning short-priced favourites for Mullins, who struck on the opening day with Gaelic Warrior and odds-on shots State Man and Lossiemouth. The trainer picked up where he left off and it looked like being another disastrous day for bookmakers when Ballyburn and Fact To File landed the opening two races on Wednesday.

"After his opening day treble, we knew the three Willie Mullins-trained hot favourites would feature in many, many accumulators on day two, and the writing looked on the wall when Ballyburn and Fact To File landed the first two legs and, in the absence of Jonbon, El Fabiolo was sent off at 2-9 for the Champion Chase," said Coral spokesman David Stevens.

"On this occasion however it wasn't to be, and to the great relief of the layers, an early blunder from the favourite saw punters' hopes dashed. It wasn't up there with the Annie Power fall, but we needed a result and we got it, and we go into day three with all to play for."

