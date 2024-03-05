Jordan Gainford set to be reunited with Hewick in Cheltenham Gold Cup

Hewick will be reunited with Jordan Gainford in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup next Friday, with trainer Shark Hanlon saying the jockey is riding "better than ever" following his return from a back injury.

Gainford last rode Hewick when falling two fences from home in last year's Cheltenham showpiece, with Rachael Blackmore, Brian Hughes and Gavin Sheehan deputising since then. The latter was aboard when the nine-year-old was last seen capturing an unlikely success in the King George VI Chase at Kempton in December.

"Jordan is going to ride Hewick," Hanlon said on Tuesday morning. "I just wanted to see how he got on over the last week or so since he came back from injury and it looks to me like he’s riding better than ever. It’s great to see him back among the winners and he definitely rides the horse on Friday week.

"You have to have some bit of loyalty in this game, and Jordan has helped the horse become what he is today. He’s been there from the start and has been a huge part of the journey. He’s a great chap and a great rider."

On Hewick, he added: "He’s bouncing, never been in better form. We can’t wait for the race. He’s like myself, he’s ready and raring to go!"

Gainford registered his first winner, Miss Gherkin, after returning from a ten-week absence at Leopardstown on Sunday before partnering the Gordon Elliott-trained Twoohthree to a wide-margin success on Monday.

Hewick, who had last year's Gold Cup second Bravemansgame behind him at Kempton, is a best-priced 20-1 chance for the Gold Cup. He is also allotted top weight in the Grand National at Aintree in April.

Another horse Sheehan has had an association with this season is December Gold Cup winner Fugitif, but his trainer Richard Hobson has announced title-chasing rider Sean Bowen will be back on board for the Ryanair Chase. Bowen partnered the nine-year-old to finish second in last year's Plate at the meeting.

