'I'd be keen enough to go' - Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins tempted by Champion Hurdle with Constitution Hill out

New life could be breathed into the Champion Hurdle as both Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott are considering rerouting the likes of Lossiemouth and Irish Point to the opening-day highlight after the news Constitution Hill will not defend his crown.

Many consider Lossiemouth one of the bankers of the festival in the Mares' Hurdle, for which she is a best-priced 4-7 after an imperious display in the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham in January, but Mullins revealed a conversation would have to be had regarding which race she appears in.

While last year's Triumph Hurdle winner still retains an entry in the Champion Hurdle, connections have previously stated she would likely be kept to her own sex at Cheltenham given she is only a five-year-old.

However, Mullins now believes that all options should be explored after yesterday's news and Sharjah, who has finished runner-up twice in the race, could be supplemented despite having been campaigned over fences this season.

He said: "It's tough on Nicky [Henderson] and tough on Michael Buckley. We've a few days to go so we are not there yet either ourselves. Anything can happen in this game.

"I haven't thought about whether we would supplement anything else, and we have plenty still in it. Lossiemouth is still in it anyhow so I suppose a conversation will be had, and I'm just wondering should we put Sharjah in there now? All those things will be considered."

Mullins is responsible for the current favourite in State Man , who is now a general 2-5 shot to go one better than when runner-up to Constitution Hill last year, while Lossiemouth is a 4-1 chance to emulate Annie Power by winning the Champion Hurdle in Rich Ricci's famous silks.

Irish Point; Champion Hurdle not ruled out for leading Stayers' Hurdle contender Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Elliott is leaning towards running Irish Point in the race, particularly if it is testing on the opening day. The Cullentra trainer was toying between running the dual Grade 1 winner in the Champion or the Stayers' Hurdle in recent weeks and the scales may now be tipped in favour of the former.

Irish Point has won both his starts this campaign, landing a Grade 3 at Down Royal before bolting up in the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown by 11 lengths. That was over 2m7½f but he has plenty of form over two miles, including when beaten just a head by Marine Nationale in the Royal Bond last season.

Elliott and owners Robcour are also responsible for Teahupoo, who is 11-4 favourite for the Stayers' Hurdle, and the market suggests Irish Point would be his biggest danger in the same race as he is next in the market at 4-1, while he is a best-priced 9-2 for the Champion.

"I'll have to discuss it with Brian [Acheson, of owners Robcour] but you'd have to be thinking strongly about the Champion Hurdle, especially the way the ground is," said Elliott.

"State Man looks the standout but if we don't run, it looks like it could be 10-1 the field outside of State Man. I haven't spoken to Brian yet but I'd be keen enough for him to take his chance in the Champion Hurdle."

Unibet Champion Hurdle (3.30 Cheltenham, March 12)



Unibet: 4-11 State Man, 7-2 Lossiemouth, Irish Point, 14 Not So Sleepy, Zarak The Brave, Luccia, Pied Piper, 16 Nemean Lion, 20 Echoes In Rain, 25 Zanahiyr, 33 Colonel Mustard, First Street, Gala Marceau, Love Envoi, Under Control, 50 Fils D'Oudairies, 66 Guard Your Dreams

