Il Est Francais 'ready to attack the spring' and given Cheltenham Festival novice chase entry

Il Est Francais (James Reveley) deliver a stunning performance in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase
Il Est Francais delivered a stunning performance at KemptonCredit: Edward Whitaker

Il Est Francais, described as another Kauto Star after his stunning win at Kempton on Boxing Day, will be a surprise name among the entries for the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival set to be revealed on Tuesday.

Il Est Francais put up a brilliant display of jumping in the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton, covering the three miles more than four seconds quicker than Hewick managed when winning the King George later on the same card. 

The six-year-old has to run in open company in France and after defeating Hermes Allen at Christmas, joint-trainer Noel George mapped out a tilt at the €900,000 Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris on May 19, via one prep race at Auteuil in April, as the likely scenario.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 15 January 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 19:55, 15 January 2024

