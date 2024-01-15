Il Est Francais 'ready to attack the spring' and given Cheltenham Festival novice chase entry
Il Est Francais, described as another Kauto Star after his stunning win at Kempton on Boxing Day, will be a surprise name among the entries for the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival set to be revealed on Tuesday.
Il Est Francais put up a brilliant display of jumping in the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton, covering the three miles more than four seconds quicker than Hewick managed when winning the King George later on the same card.
The six-year-old has to run in open company in France and after defeating Hermes Allen at Christmas, joint-trainer Noel George mapped out a tilt at the €900,000 Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris on May 19, via one prep race at Auteuil in April, as the likely scenario.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 15 January 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 19:55, 15 January 2024
- 'It will soon be 2-1 to one of them' - trainer quotes for their Champion Chase contenders
- Poor scope rules Constitution Hill out of Unibet Hurdle but Champion Hurdle defence 'not affected'
- Is new favourite Mystical Power your idea of the Supreme winner? Our experts have their say
- Cheltenham Festival 2024: how did the week's action affect the ante-post markets?
- ‘He’s like a heavyweight boxer now’ - Richard Hobson delighted with Fugitif progress and mulling route to Ryanair
- 'It will soon be 2-1 to one of them' - trainer quotes for their Champion Chase contenders
- Poor scope rules Constitution Hill out of Unibet Hurdle but Champion Hurdle defence 'not affected'
- Is new favourite Mystical Power your idea of the Supreme winner? Our experts have their say
- Cheltenham Festival 2024: how did the week's action affect the ante-post markets?
- ‘He’s like a heavyweight boxer now’ - Richard Hobson delighted with Fugitif progress and mulling route to Ryanair