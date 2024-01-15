Il Est Francais 'ready to attack the spring' and given Cheltenham Festival novice chase entry

Il Est Francais, described as another Kauto Star after his stunning win at Kempton on Boxing Day, will be a surprise name among the entries for the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival set to be revealed on Tuesday.

Il Est Francais put up a brilliant display of jumping in the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton, covering the three miles more than four seconds quicker than Hewick managed when winning the King George later on the same card.

The six-year-old has to run in open company in France and after defeating Hermes Allen at Christmas, joint-trainer Noel George mapped out a tilt at the €900,000 Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris on May 19, via one prep race at Auteuil in April, as the likely scenario.