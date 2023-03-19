Festival-winning jockey Mark Walsh to see specialist next week after dramatic Albert Bartlett unseat

Mark Walsh will see a surgeon on Tuesday to assess the rib injury he suffered when Corbetts Cross dramatically ran out in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Walsh was unseated when the JP McManus-owned 9-4 favourite jinked right as he challenged for the lead before the final flight, crashing through railings.

It was still a successful festival for Walsh, however, whose win on Sire Du Berlais in the Stayers' Hurdle was one of four for McManus, who finished the meeting as leading owner.

Frank Berry, racing manager to McManus, said: "Gordon [Elliott, trainer] is doing wonders with Sire Du Berlais to keep him as sweet as he is. It was great to see him bounce back at the festival again. He came alive last season at Aintree and loves Cheltenham. He’s a very talented horse and it was great to see him back in good order.

"Mark’s a bit sore in his ribs and he’s seeing a surgeon on Tuesday, but he came home fine and seems okay."

McManus is well known for supporting smaller operations and the most satisfying aspect of the week for the Limerick man was that his winners were for four different trainers and jockeys.

Berry added: "It was lovely to see all the different trainers and jockeys get a winner at Cheltenham. It's always nice to finish strong with the last two races. You would take four winners any day of the week."

The 85-year-old trainer John Kiely and 18-year-old jockey John Gleeson combined for a popular win in the Champion Bumper with A Dream To Share. He was recently acquired by McManus after creating a strong impression at the Dublin Racing Festival and is unbeaten in four bumper starts under Gleeson.

A Dream To Share (right): won the Champion Bumper under John Gleeson Credit: Edward Whitaker

Berry said: "It was great for John as he hasn’t had a real good one for us for a few years since Carlingford Lough retired. He had real belief in this horse and it was nice to see him delivering on the day.

"John [Gleeson] gave him a smashing ride. It was his first ride at Cheltenham but he coped with the pressure very well and produced him at just the right time."

McManus landed the last two races of the week, bringing his overall Cheltenham Festival haul to 72, and the team hailed Brian Hayes and Aidan Kelly for their respective rides aboard Impervious and Iroko. Both were achieving their first festival wins.

Berry said: "Brian was very good on Impervious. Her form going into Cheltenham was stacking up really well. She got headed after the last and it was great to see that she put her head down and galloped up the hill. Colm [Murphy] has had her in great form all season.

"It looked coming down the hill that Iroko was going to lose his position and get swallowed up, but he got a good lead down to the last and saw it out up the hill really well. Aidan gave him a lovely ride and Oliver [Greenall] and Josh [Guerriero] had him in great nick on the day. He looks one to look forward to next year."

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.