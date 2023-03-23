Dashel Drasher team lodge appeal against Stayers' Hurdle demotion

The team behind Dashel Drasher have lodged an appeal against the decision to demote the ten-year-old to third in last week's .

Trained by Jeremy Scott, Dashel Drasher was sent off at 40-1 for the Stayers' Hurdle but performed above market expectations, putting up a bold showing under Rex Dingle to finish second past the post behind surprise winner Sire Du Berlais.

However, stewards elected to demote Dashel Drasher to third after they deemed him to have interfered with Teahupoo and Davy Russell when drifting left at the final hurdle. Teahupoo finished a nose behind Dashel Drasher at the line.

Connections left open the possibility of appealing against the decision last week and confirmed they have done so on Thursday.

Scott said: “We have lodged an appeal and will see how it goes. He's come out of the race very well, and while originally I had almost ruled out Aintree [JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle], he does seem to have bounced out of it so we'll monitor the weather and see."

Dashel Drasher: has spring options at Aintree, Punchestown and Auteuil Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Ladbrokes Champion Stayers' Hurdle at Punchestown on April 27 and the French Champion Hurdle at Auteuil on May 20 are other spring options.

Scott has saddled two seconds at the Punchestown festival, with Gone To Lunch a runner-up to Rare Bob in the Champion Novice Chase in 2009 and Melodic Rendezvous filling the same position behind Champagne Fever in the Champion Bumper three years later.

"I'm very conscious he's not getting any younger so it would be great to run him again this season," said Scott. "It's a lovely trip to head out to the Punchestown festival – it's always good fun out there – and France could be a possibility so we have a few options.

"You kind of know when Dashel Drasher is well at home and we were slightly worried about running him at Cheltenham as he hadn't really sparkled but fortunately we managed to get him there in pretty good shape.

"Tanisha Little rides him every day and has to have him out in front – he's much happier bowling along. He's pretty straightforward, does a lot of work on the grass and likes a bit of variation in his training."

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.