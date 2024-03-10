Christian Williams hoping Kitty's Light festival bid can add to good news about daughter Betsy

A year on from daughter Betsy being diagnosed with leukaemia, Christian Williams is hoping for an emotional first success at the Cheltenham Festival.

Her illness dominated the trainer's thoughts last spring, when he won the Eider Chase, Scottish Grand National and bet365 Gold Cup with Kitty's Light , who bids for another big success in the Ultima Handicap Chase on Tuesday.

"It was March 16 she got diagnosed last year," the trainer said on Sunday. "We've had a bumpy ride but the last three or four weeks have been lovely, she's been in great form. They halved the chemo she takes daily and she seems a lot better."

Williams is aiming Kitty's Light at Aintree but said: "It will be nice for the owners to have a day at Cheltenham. The Grand National is the plan and I can't see why we shouldn't be positive going into that.

Christian Williams: "The Grand National is the plan" Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He's a good stayer and if he takes to the fences I'd hope he has a chance. He's won three big races and proved he can perform at that time of the year."

Assessing his prospects on Tuesday, Williams said: "We're looking for a prep run. It will be softer than he likes – he likes spring fast ground – but there's not too much we can do about that.

"He's in good form at home but it's always going to be tough after you win the Eider, the Scottish Grand National and the bet365 Gold Cup. And we couldn't run him too much this season as we couldn't afford for him to come down too much in the weights."

The Ultima attracted 23 declarations on Sunday morning, one shy of its maximum field. Kitty's Light is a best-priced 40-1 shot, with JP McManus's new purchase Meetingofthewaters heading the market at 9-2.

The Williams-trained Lord Snootie staked his claim for Thursday's Pertemps Hurdle Final with a strong-finishing second in a qualifier at Haydock last month.

But Williams said: "He might struggle to get in and if the topweight runs he'd be out of the handicap, so it would be silly to run. There's a big hurdle at Uttoxeter on Saturday – he finished second in it last year when it was a £50,000 race and it's £100,000 this year – so we're weighing up the two races.

"He's in great form and he could be a well-handicapped horse when everything goes his way. We think it's only a matter of time before he wins a big race, fingers crossed."

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir entry Strictlyadancer could also attempt to give the trainer a first success at the festival and Williams said: "He runs well at Cheltenham but it will be tough.

"We don't really target the festival. We haven't got a big number of horses and we usually go around it. We target the Scottish National, the old Racing Post Chase, the Midlands National, those type of races."

Ultima Handicap Chase, 2.50 Cheltenham

William Hill: 9-2 Meetingofthewaters, 6 The Goffer, 13-2 Chianti Classico, 9 Stumptown, 11 Trelawne, 14 Monbeg Genius, Twig, Weveallbeencaught, 18 bar

Now read these . . .

'This horse has brought our family so much joy' - amazing Kitty's Light performs more heroics

'It's horrible and this will give a lift to the whole family' - Kitty's Light wins for emotional Williams

Confirmed runners and riders for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, Champion Hurdle and Tuesday's other Cheltenham Festival races

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

