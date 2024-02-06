Champion Bumper favourite Jeroboam Machin out for the season after suffering injury following Leopardstown win

Jeroboam Machin has been ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival just three days after being catapulted to the head of the Weatherbys Champion Bumper market after incurring an injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Having taken his unbeaten bumper record to two in Saturday's Grade 2, winning decisively by four and a quarter lengths under Derek O'Connor, the Paul Byrne-owned five-year-old was slashed from a top-priced 16-1 to outright favouritism at around 4-1.

However, his trainer Emmet Mullins revealed on Tuesday morning that his latest exciting recruit for Byrne, with whom he has unearthed talented jumpers like The Shunter, Feronily, Corbetts Cross, Filey Bay and So Scottish, is now finished for the season.

"He is out for the season with an injury," Mullins said. "It emerged after the race at the weekend and we'd be hoping he will be back for next season, there is every chance he should be, but I won't know for a while yet."

The news means the Gordon Elliott-trained, Gigginstown House Stud-owned Jalon D'Oudairies , who beat Redemption Day at Leopardstown over Christmas to take his own bumper record to two from two, has been trimmed to a general 5-1 market leader from 6-1.

Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Cheltenham, March 13)

bet365: 4 Jalon D'Oudairies, Jasmin De Vaux, 5 Maughreen, 6 Romero Coolio, 12 You Oughta Know, Cantico, 14 bar

