'From the first day I saw him I thought he could be anything' - last week's major Cheltenham Festival market movers

Find out all of last week's major movers and shakers in the ante-post markets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival . . .

Race: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 9-1 (from 50)

Although Willie Mullins often lands the opening Grade 1 Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown, it was still a shock to see his Dancing City take the first race of the Dublin Racing Festival.

Predators Gold, sent off at evens, was the yard's favourite, but seven-year-old Dancing City ripped up the script to storm to victory and hand Mullins his sixth success in the top-level contest since 2015.

Dancing City: pulled clear of stablemate Predators Gold and Jetara Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

As a result of his one-and-a-quarter-length win, the Joe and Marie Donnelly-owned gelding was significantly cut for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham next month.

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (March 15)

bet365: 6-1 Readin Tommy Wrong, High Class Hero, 9 Shanagh Bob, Dancing City, Gidleigh Park, 12 Lecky Watson, Captain Teague, 14 Croke Park, 16 bar

Dancing City 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Race: Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle and Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 16-1 (from 33, Baring Bingham), 14-1 (from 20, Albert Bartlett)

The Nicky Henderson-trained Jingko Blue produced a stunning performance to defy top weight at Sandown and win for a second time in three starts, prompting bookmakers to shorten him for two festival races.

Jingko Blue: defied top weight in a Sandown handicap on Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The five-year-old gelding justified favouritism by pulling six lengths clear of Titan Discovery in second. He followed up success from Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury in December.

A step up in trip will happen for the Seven Barrows runner if he heads to Cheltenham, but a decision between the Albert Bartlett over three miles and the Baring Bingham will be made closer to the time.

Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle (March 13)

Coral: 3 Ballyburn, 4 Slade Steel, 7 Readin Tommy Wrong, 8 Mystical Power, 10 Billericay Dickie, Ile Atlantique, Gidleigh Park, 12 Caldwell Potter, 16 bar

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (March 15)

Sky Bet: 5 High Class Hero, 6 Readin Tommy Wrong, 8 Dancing City, 10 Lecky Watson, Captain Teague, Shanagh Bob, Croke Park, 11 Gidleigh Park, 12 Chapeau De Soleil, 14 Jingko Blue, 16 bar

Jingko Blue 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Jingko Blue 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Race: JCB Triumph Hurdle

Odds: 6-1 (from 12)

For the second year running, Willie Mullins, Kenny Alexander and Danny Mullins teamed up to strike in the Grade 1 Spring Juvenile Hurdle and all roads now lead towards the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham for Kargese.

Kargese: led home a Willie Mullins 1-2-3-4 in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The trio enjoyed success in this race 12 months ago with Gala Marceau, who was behind Lossiemouth in the Triumph last March. Kargese led home a Mullins 1-2-3-4 and the champion trainer could send a few names to the Triumph, but knows the size of the task in hand.

Speaking after the race, he said: "It's going to be hard to beat Nicky Henderson's horse, Sir Gino. We have our work cut out with him."

Triumph Hurdle (March 15)

William Hill: 4-5 Sir Gino, 6 Kargese, 8 Storm Heart, Burdett Road, 10 Majborough, Salver, Salvator Mundi, 12 Bunting, 14 Kalif Du Berlais, Nurburgring, 16 bar

Kargese 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Race: Arkle Novices' Chase

Odds: 4-1 (from 12)

A 535-1 treble for Danny Mullins on the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival was completed in fine style when Il Etait Temps denied Found A Fifty in the Irish Arkle.

Il Etait Temps: landed the Irish Arkle with Marine Nationale disappointing Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The six-year-old took full advantage of a disappointing Marine Nationale and as a result he was was cut to single figures for the Arkle at Cheltenham next month. Marine Nationale is still favourite, but drifted to 3-1 (from 4-7).

It was a second success of the season for Il Etait Temps and the winning trainer said: "It just shows you that chasers come in all shapes and sizes as he's not the biggest horse in the world. He's obviously very effective over this trip and we look forward to the Arkle."

Arkle Chase (March 12)

Betfair: 5-2 Marine Nationale, 4 Il Etait Temps, 5 Found A Fifty, 7 Hunters Yarn, 8 Facile Vega, Gaelic Warrior, 11 JPR One, 12 Quilixios, Blood Destiny, 14 bar

Il Etait Temps 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Race: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

Odds: 4-5 (from evens)

Last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup winner did no harm to his chances of retaining his crown next month after he stormed to success in the Irish edition for a second consecutive season.

Willie Mullins' stable star was shortened for the Cheltenham Festival feature after he defeated Fastorslow, who is likely to be his chief rival at Cheltenham, by four and a half lengths at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Galopin Des Champs: reversed recent form with Fastorslow in the Irish Gold Cup Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Galopin Des Champs will now head to Cheltenham, and Mullins said: "He's had a tremendous season now so no matter what happens, to me, this is an end in itself. The next stage is the next stage."

Cheltenham Gold Cup (March 15)

Ladbrokes: 4-5 Galopin Des Champs, 5 Fastorslow, 8 Shishkin, Gerri Colombe, 10 L'Homme Presse, 14 Hewick, 16 Bravemansgame, Gentlemansgame, 20 bar

Galopin Des Champs 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Race: Weatherbys Champion Bumper

Odds: 3-1 (from 16)

Emmet Mullins appears to have unearthed a new star after Jeroboam Machin got off the mark in Grade 2 company and became the new Champion Bumper favourite at Cheltenham.

Jeroboam Machin: stormed into Champion Bumper reckoning Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

The five-year-old, sent off at 12-1, stormed to victory by four and a quarter lengths over You Oughta Know and was cut to 3-1 for the festival event next month.

The victory extended his winning run to two, having dispatched of D B Cooper in a Fairyhouse bumper in November, and he is clearly one to note going forward for the yard.

Champion Bumper (March 13)

bet365: 3-1 Jeroboam Machin, 9-2 Jalon D'Oudairies, 5 Jasmin De Vaux, 6 Romeo Coolio, Maughreen, 12 Cantico, You Oughta Know, 14 Samyr, Argento Boy, Teeshan, 16 bar

Jeroboam Machin 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Emmet Mullins

Race: Turners' Novices Chase

Odds: 7-4 (from 10-1)

Fact To File emerged as a serious contender for the Turners' Novices Chase at Cheltenham next month following his victory over stablemate Gaelic Warrior at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Fact To File: sauntered clear of stablemate Gaelic Warrior to land the Ladbrokes Novice Chase Credit: Alan Crowhurst

As a result of three non-runners the contest became a match race, and Fact To File's job became easier when his sole challenger unseated Paul Townend at the last. Fact To File was cut for the Cheltenham race, but Gaelic Warrior drifted to 7-1 (from 5-4) with Betfair.

Mullins has high hopes for his winning star, and said: "From the first day I saw him in the yard, he was a horse I had marked down who could be anything and he is doing everything right."

Turners Novices' Chase (March 14)

Betfair: 7-4 Fact To File, 3 Ginny's Destiny, 7 Gaelic Warrior, 8 Facile Vega, 10 Found A Fifty, Grey Dawning, 12 Corbetts Cross, 14 bar

Fact To File 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Race: Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 5-4 (from 5-2)

Ballyburn produced one of the strongest performances of the weekend at Leopardstown and his victory resulted in him becoming the new favourite for the opening race at the Cheltenham Festival.

Ballyburn: is favourite for the Supreme and Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The six-year-old coasted to a seven-length success over Slade Steel and was cut to 5-4 (from 5-2) with Sky Bet for the Grade 1 contest on March 12.

Although Mullins could opt for the Baring Bingham instead, the champion trainer was impressed with what he saw.

He said: "He met hurdle after hurdle right and was in control the whole way. Paul [Townend] was very happy with how he did things. He did everything right over the minimum trip, which is good."

Supreme Novices' Hurdle (March 12)

Sky Bet: 5-4 Ballyburn, 7-2 Mystical Power, 7 Jeriko Du Reponet, 8 Slade Steel, 10 Firefox, 12 Caldwell Potter, Dysart Enos, Ile Atlantique, 14 bar

Ballyburn 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Race: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

Odds: 4-9 (from 1-2)

El Fabiolo: looked at his electric best when winning the Dublin Chase Credit: Patrick McCann

El Fabiolo showcased why he was such a short-priced favourite for the Queen Mother Champion Chase in sublime fashion after he cruised to a wide-margin victory in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.

The seven-year-old extended his winning run over fences to six with an eight-and-a-half length victory over stablemate Dinoblue, and a clash with old foe Jonbon looks to be next on the cards in the feature contest of day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

Mullins said: “That was everything I wanted and more. He jumped really well."

Queen Mother Champion Chase (March 12)

bet365: 4-9 El Fabiolo, 4 Jonbon, 10 Dinoblue, 16 Edwardstone, Ferny Hollow, 20 Boothill, Elixir De Nutz, 25 bar

El Fabiolo 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Read these next:

'You can't get much better than this' - State Man completes remarkable clean sweep of all eight DRF Grade 1s for Willie Mullins

'It was everything I wanted and more' - El Fabiolo thrills Willie Mullins with another easy Grade 1 success

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.