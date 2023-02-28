Ballymore to be shown on ITV4 as part of 20 hours of Cheltenham Festival coverage on terrestrial television

The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, the Grade 1 which kicks off Wednesday’s action at the Cheltenham Festival, will be shown on ITV4 as part of 20 hours of live coverage from jump racing’s showpiece event on terrestrial television.

ITV Racing will broadcast the first five races on all four days of the festival, with the Ballymore the only race to be screened on ITV4 rather than ITV1.

The opening hour of Wednesday’s afternoon coverage will be shown on ITV4, also the destination for the ‘The Opening Show’, which has been extended to 90 minutes from its usual hour slot for festival week and will be presented by Oli Bell.

The afternoon programme, fronted by Ed Chamberlin, will run from 1-4.30pm each day, with 20-time champion jockey Sir Anthony McCoy, Gold Cup-winning rider Mick Fitzgerald and the festival’s all-time leading jockey Ruby Walsh providing analysis throughout the week.

The other 13 Grade 1s will be shown on ITV, kicking off with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, the Arkle, Champion Hurdle and Mares’ Hurdle on a spectacular Tuesday on March 14. Walsh said: “The week starts with a wide open Supreme, a belting Arkle, Constitution Hill with a new rival and five mares to round it out. What a way to start.”

The Ballymore builds up to a Clarence House Chase rematch between Editeur Du Gite, Edwardstone and last year’s winner Energumene in the Champion Chase on the Wednesday. The Ryanair Chase and Stayers’ Hurdle take top billing on Thursday’s coverage with Friday headlined by the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

“Nothing sells the sport better than top class horses, and this year it looks like we are going to be spoilt with a host of superstars.” said Chamberlin. “The home team spearheaded by Constitution Hill, Jonbon and Hermes Allen is poised to take on the might of the Irish invaders with the likes of Galopin Des Champs, State Man and Energumene. At ITV, we just can’t wait!”

Cheltenham Festival live races

Tuesday March 14

1.30: Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle ITV1

2.10: Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase ITV1

2.50: Ultima Handicap Chase ITV1

3.30: Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy ITV1

4.10: Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle ITV1

Wednesday March 15

1.30: Ballymore Novices' Hurdle ITV4

2.10: Brown Advisory Novices' Chase ITV1

2.50: Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle ITV1

3.30: Queen Mother Champion Chase ITV1

4.10: Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase ITV1

Thursday March 16

1.30: Turners Novices' Chase ITV1

2.10: Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle ITV1

2.50: Ryanair Chase ITV1

3.30: Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle ITV1

4.10: Plate Handicap Chase ITV1

Friday March 17

1.30: JCB Triumph Hurdle ITV1

2.10: McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle ITV1

2.50: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle ITV1

3.30: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase ITV1

4.10: St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase ITV1

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.