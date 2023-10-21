ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the six ITV races on Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday

1.15 Ascot Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup (Group 2), 1m7½f

The Alan King-trained Trueshan is bidding to land a fourth successive victory in this contest and is in red-hot form after landing the Doncaster Cup and Group 1 Prix Cadran last month. He’ll meet formidable opponents in last season’s unbeaten stayer Kyprios, who makes his second start since returning from a long layoff, and Lonsdale Cup winner Coltrane. The consistent Sweet William and hat-trick-chasing Trawlerman are also worth noting.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: TRUESHAN

Goes very well in the mud and a fourth Long Distance Cup win may well be forthcoming

Trueshan 13:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Alan King

1.50 Ascot

Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes (Group 1), 6f

Kinross, who won this contest 12 months ago, is the warm favourite to score again for Ralph Beckett and Frankie Dettori. Since that victory, the six-year-old has won two of his six starts, including the Group 2 City of York, and finished runner-up last time in the Prix de la Foret. Palace House winner Vadream goes well on soft ground, while last-time-out winner Sandrine and Spycatcher are other names to consider.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: KINROSS

Clearcut winner of last year's race; arguably unlucky in Foret last time; the one to beat



Kinross 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Ralph Beckett

2.25 Ascot

Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (Group 1), 1m3½f

Free Wind is a leading fancy for Frankie Dettori and John and Thady Gosden, who teamed up to win this race last year with Emily Upjohn. The five-year-old beat only two rivals in the Arc this month, but has a Group 2 victory to her name this season. Her main rival is the Aidan O’Brien-trained Jackie Oh, who was runner-up in the Group 1 Prix de l'Opera at Longchamp. Time Lock goes for a hat-trick, while fellow Juddmonte-owned filly Bluestocking has been well supported.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: RUE BOISSONADE

Will see the trip out well; big player if getting more luck in running than last time



Rue Boissonade 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Gerald Mosse Tnr: M Delzangles

3.05 Ascot

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Group 1), 1m

It’s a battle of the sexes as leading three-year-olds Paddington and Tahiyra clash in an eagerly anticipated contest. Aidan O’Brien’s star had his winning run ended in the Juddmonte International last time out, while Irish Classic heroine Tahiyra has won her last three races in Group 1 company. The continued rainfall is a bonus for Falmouth Stakes winner Nashwa, while French raider Big Rock and 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean add further depth to the field.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: NASHWA

Three-time Group 1 winner against her own sex; 2-2 over 1m; holds solid claims

Nashwa 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.45 Ascot

Qipco Champion Stakes (Group 1), 1m2f

Horizon Dore has never run in Britain but arrives on the back of a four-race winning streak in France. Derby runner-up King Of Steel will be partnered by Frankie Dettori for the first time and Juddmonte International winner Mostahdaf has been well supported since declarations were made. Last year’s winner Bay Bridge is back for another crack, while Via Sistina, My Prospero and Royal Rhyme hold consistent form. Point Lonsdale and Dubai Honour are worthy of a mention in this ultra-competitive Group 1.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: KING OF STEEL

Solid campaign includes sound efforts in the Derby, King George and Irish Champion Stakes

King Of Steel 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Roger Varian

4.25 Ascot

Balmoral Handicap, 1m

The final race on Ascot’s Champions Day card is the 20-runner Balmoral Handicap, in which Docklands attempts to land a third victory from three starts at the track. The Royal Ascot scorer could move jockey Hayley Turner a step closer to the 1,000 mark for career wins. Baradar chases a hat-trick for George Boughey, while Lincoln winner Migration and Clipper Handicap scorer Ropey Guest are ones to keep on side in this big field.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: AL MUBHIR

Two 1m wins on heavy/soft; hampered at Goodwood on latest run at this trip; can go well

Al Mubhir 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer .

Race 1, 1.50 Ascot: KINROSS

Race 2, 2.00 Stratford: CANCELLED

Race 3, 2.25 Ascot: RUE BOISSONADE

Race 4, 2.48 Market Rasen: CANCELLED

Race 5, 3.05 Ascot: NASHWA

Race 6, 3.45 Ascot: KING OF STEEL

Race 7, 4.25 Ascot: AL MUBHIR

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.