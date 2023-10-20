The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Ascot and Newton Abbot on Saturday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

Iceo (1.05 Newton Abbot)

Jumped well to make a successful chasing debut over course and distance last time and he shouldn't be inconvenienced by the heavy ground. The Paul Nicholls-trained five-year-old landed last season's Imperial Cup on the notoriously testing conditions of heavy going at Sandown. One of the 15 rivals Iceo beat on that occasion was Monviel, who reopposes on significantly better weight terms in a bid to reverse the form of his seven-length defeat. However, Iceo has the benefit of slightly more chasing experience than Monviel and other talented rival JPR One, and that could proved to be the difference.

Farnoge (2.15 Newton Abbot)

Given the way the form of his bumper success in March has worked out it is unsurprising that Charlie Davies, assistant to Nicholls, highlighted Farnoge as a horse he was looking forward to seeing over hurdles. Farnoge was second at Lisronagh in his sole point-to-point before defying a 384-day layoff to make a successful rules debut at Uttoxeter. The five-year-old beat Hasthing by a length and the runner-up went on to finish third in a 20-runner Grade 2 event at Aintree's Grand National meeting. Minella Double, beaten nearly ten lengths in fifth after being sent off the 5-2 favourite at Uttoxeter, made a successful hurdling debut at Hexham last week and Farnoge can do the same. He is a half-brother to Hawk High, who beat 23 rivals to land the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the 2014 Cheltenham Festival, so has the pedigree to be a smart prospect over hurdles.

Bay Bridge (3.45 Ascot)

Sir Michael Stoute's five-year-old must be respected as he returns to defend his Champion Stakes crown off the back of an excellent effort in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on unsuitable ground. Although the ground at Longchamp was officially described as good to soft, times and what I witnessed first-hand in Paris demonstrated that it was one of the quickest-ground Arcs to be run in recent memory. The fact that Bay Bridge, who needs cut in the ground, managed to finish sixth, is a testament to the form he's in. The switch from the round track to the inner track has helped Bay Bridge's opposition but Horizon Dore has yet to prove himself at Group 1 level and I'm not convinced the form amounts to much. Soft in the going description will not suit Mostahdaf, and Bay Bridge can reverse the Royal Ascot form with his Prince of Wales's Stakes conqueror.

Read these next:

'Getting back on some ground with cut may be key' - Paul Kealy with six Champions Day selections at Ascot

Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.