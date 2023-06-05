Win the ultimate Breeders' Cup trip

The Breeders’ Cup truly is a weekend of world-class racing and a trip that all avid racing fans should experience. In 2023, it will be Frankie Dettori’s final farewell at this prestigious meeting.

This year, the Breeders' Cup will return to Santa Anita, the track that has produced many memorable moments, for the 40th running of the World Championships. In the shadow of the San Gabriel mountains, 14 new world champions will be crowned on racing’s biggest stage.

For your chance to win a trip of a lifetime for any racing fan, here’s what you need to do to enter:

Place a £5+ bet on the Racing Post app between Monday – Sunday on any given week between June 5 – August 27, 2023.

Your bet must be placed on the Racing Post app and can be with any bookmaker (must be £5 or over to qualify)

Your bet must be placed on any UK or Irish race

When you place your qualifying bet you will receive an on-screen message telling you that you have fulfilled the criteria above

Click the ENTER NOW button

Fill out the entry form with your details

If you have been selected as the winner at the end of the competition period, you will be contacted via the details you have left on the entry form

This process can be repeated each week from June 5 until August 27, the competition period runs for 12 weeks, max entry per user is once per week, and 12 in total.

Find out more about the competition prize here

Racing Post backs safer gambling. 18+ begambleaware.org

