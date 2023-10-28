Kelina bids to revive Santa Anita memories of Goldikova in Breeders' Cup Mile challenge to Mawj and Songline

Santa Anita holds some golden memories for brothers Alain and Gerard Wertheimer with Goldikova completing the first two legs of her Breeders' Cup Mile treble there in 2008 and 2009.

The Wertheimer silks also came close to success in the same race when Anodin chased home Karakontie in a French-trained 1-2 at the iconic LA venue in 2014, and hopes are high that Prix de la Foret heroine Kelina can keep up the Santa Anita tradition by putting up a bold show in the Mile next Saturday.

Currently around a 6-1 chance for a Mile where fillies and mares are plentiful at the top of the market, the daughter of Frankel has seen her Longchamp victory boosted twice in the last week or so with Foret runner-up Kinross narrowly missing out in the Champions Sprint, while sixth-placed Exxtra won the Group 3 Prix de Seine-et-Oise at Chantilly on Friday.