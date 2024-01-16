Cheltenham talking points - David Jennings and Stuart Riley pick the bones out of the big novice chase entries

The Arkle has become all about one horse, who has largely stood in his box. Marine Nationale is clearly a highly talented animal, as he proved when brushing aside the field in last year's Supreme, and he looked far more of a natural on his belated chasing debut over Christmas than the horse who chased him home at last year's Festival, Facile Vega, had on his debut.

But he has still only won a beginners' chase, in which he made all and was never even eyeballed, and the best-priced 8-11 with bet365 owes far more to others disappointing than him doing anything sensational over fences to establish himself as the division's dominant force.

There are a string of question marks next to the others, with Facile Vega, Found A Fifty and Gaelic Warrior all jumping right and in some cases poorly to boot, while you could also argue they all look like they would be better over further. Il Etait Temps and Blood Destiny have disappointed and Hunters Yarn is likely to take at least one fence with him.