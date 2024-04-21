Tim Easterby: 'He's well handicapped and I'm looking forward to him - we like him a lot'

You are never so successful that you cannot strengthen the team by investing in new blood. Ask Pep Guardiola.

Tim Easterby may not have won five Premier Leagues, but he has sent out more than 100 winners in five of the last six years, missing out only in the pandemic-shortened 2020, while he earned his second biggest haul of prize-money last season.

Easterby was busy at the Tattersalls Horses In Training Sale in Newmarket last autumn, picking up many fascinating new recruits, including 2022 Derby fourth Masekela.