'He's better than that - you'll see a completely different horse next week'

The century is edging ever closer. It won't be this year, but it won't be long arriving as Aidan O'Brien's relentless Royal Ascot gallop is showing no signs of slowing down. The winners continue to come thick and fast – 85 of them to this point, making him the most successful trainer in Royal Ascot history having overtaken Sir Michael Stoute last year.

Harbour Master was his first winner in the 1997 Coventry Stakes and Age Of Kings was his most recent in the 2023 Jersey. It won't be his last – certainly not when you look at the strength of his 2024 team, which is on a par with any he has sent across the water in recent times. You have my word.

Agenda

King Edward VII Stakes (Friday)