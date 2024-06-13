'He's on a good mark, he runs well fresh and I hope he's a Group horse'

Charlie Hills pulled an almighty rabbit from his top hat at last year's Royal Ascot when saddling 80-1 shot Khaadem to win the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Hills has always had a knack with top-level sprinters and it was not so long ago that Muhaarar and Battaash were taking the royal meeting by storm for the Lambourn trainer.

It is therefore unsurprising to see him well represented in the Group 1 sprints next week. Not only is Khaadem back for another tilt at the Jubilee, stablemate Mitbaahy has an entry in the same race and the King Charles III Stakes, which Equality also has on his radar.