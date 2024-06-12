Feature
premium
'The plan was always to go straight to Ascot - he's an exciting colt'
Conor FennellyReporter
Joseph O'Brien had his first Royal Ascot winner in 2022 when State Of Rest powered home in the Prince of Wales's Stakes and the trainer added two more at last year's meeting with Okita Soushi and Dawn Rising.
Among his exciting squad this time is Cowardofthecounty, who put in one of the best juvenile displays this season when running away with a Curragh maiden in April, while Dawn Rising will bid for a repeat win in the Queen Alexandra Stakes.
A Piece Of Heaven Copper Horse Handicap (Tuesday)
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Copy
more inStable Tours
- 'He's better than that - you'll see a completely different horse next week'
- 'It could be an interesting change of tactic - this race can be won by fillies like her and it’s a massive grade drop'
- 'Everyone's agreed to supplement him and he goes there as one of the leading fancies'
- 'I think he's a serious horse - he has so much speed'
- ‘It’s going to be a hell of a race - but we’ve trained our filly for it and I wouldn’t swap her’
more inStable Tours
- 'He's better than that - you'll see a completely different horse next week'
- 'It could be an interesting change of tactic - this race can be won by fillies like her and it’s a massive grade drop'
- 'Everyone's agreed to supplement him and he goes there as one of the leading fancies'
- 'I think he's a serious horse - he has so much speed'
- ‘It’s going to be a hell of a race - but we’ve trained our filly for it and I wouldn’t swap her’