'The plan was always to go straight to Ascot - he's an exciting colt'

Joseph O'Brien had his first Royal Ascot winner in 2022 when State Of Rest powered home in the Prince of Wales's Stakes and the trainer added two more at last year's meeting with Okita Soushi and Dawn Rising.

Among his exciting squad this time is Cowardofthecounty, who put in one of the best juvenile displays this season when running away with a Curragh maiden in April, while Dawn Rising will bid for a repeat win in the Queen Alexandra Stakes.

A Piece Of Heaven Copper Horse Handicap (Tuesday)