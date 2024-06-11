'It could be an interesting change of tactic - this race can be won by fillies like her and it’s a massive grade drop'
After bursting on to the scene in the summer of 2022 when Classic victory in the 1,000 Guineas was followed by a Royal Ascot double, George Boughey has confirmed himself as one of the sport's brightest young trainers.
The yard is hitting form at the right time, as demonstrated by three winners from as many runners last Saturday, the highlight of which was Believing's romp in the Listed Achilles Stakes at Haydock.
That sets her up perfectly for the King Charles III Stakes – and potentially an audacious double bid in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes – but there are plenty of intriguing handicappers and exciting two-year-olds also filling Boughey with confidence.
