FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Feature
premium
'He's improved from his last run and looks in great physical shape'
Francis Graffard was the last French-based trainer to triumph at Royal Ascot with Watch Me in 2019, and since then he has been appointed principal trainer in France to the Aga Khan. Graffard sends three contenders while some of the rising powers among the French training and ownership ranks provide real strength in depth to the country's challenge.
Nemone Routh, racing manager in France for the Aga Khan
(All horses trained by Francis Graffard)
Calandagan
King Edward VII Stakes (Friday)
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inStable Tours
Last updated
Copy
more inStable Tours
- 'He's on a good mark, he runs well fresh and I hope he's a Group horse'
- 'The plan was always to go straight to Ascot - he's an exciting colt'
- 'He's better than that - you'll see a completely different horse next week'
- 'It could be an interesting change of tactic - this race can be won by fillies like her and it’s a massive grade drop'
- 'Everyone's agreed to supplement him and he goes there as one of the leading fancies'
more inStable Tours
- 'He's on a good mark, he runs well fresh and I hope he's a Group horse'
- 'The plan was always to go straight to Ascot - he's an exciting colt'
- 'He's better than that - you'll see a completely different horse next week'
- 'It could be an interesting change of tactic - this race can be won by fillies like her and it’s a massive grade drop'
- 'Everyone's agreed to supplement him and he goes there as one of the leading fancies'