The People's Champion: our series begins with a true legend of the turf and a popular grey

Scott Burton

Sea The Stars

There is a stage in life when, however open you are to the new and the wondrous, those reflexes begin to seize up. Ideas become that bit more fixed and the evidence of your eyes runs up against the knowledge accumulated in the space directly behind them.

Thus I should have been immune to some teenage swoon for a new beau to replace Shergar when Sea The Stars emerged.

I had plenty of privileged professional contact with John Oxx’s masterpiece of a horse, but it was as a racing fan that Sea The Stars really got under my skin.

The 20 years that had passed since Nashwan had completed the Guineas and Derby double was, literally, half my lifetime, and a guarantee that Sea The Stars would take high rank in the personal pantheon.

The authority of his wins at Sandown, York and Leopardstown was arresting; and then there was that crowning moment as Mick Kinane weaved through the Longchamp rush-hour traffic. Take me back.

Mick Kinane and Sea The Stars after their magnificent victory in the Arc Credit: Edward Whitaker

Richard Birch

Urgent Request

I gaze at the framed picture of him first thing every morning when I walk into the hall.

The big, athletic grey with the big, long stride who was simply imperious on the day it mattered most.

“Reg [Akehurst] has got this horse who is going to win from here to Billericay first time out,” I had been told at Wimbledon dog track in December 1993 by one of the Epsom trainer’s owners.

Six months later Urgent Request lined up for the Northern Dancer Handicap at his local track.

I took 18-1, 16-1, 14-1, 12-1 and 10-1, and Urgent Request made all under Richard Quinn to win by seven lengths without breaking sweat.

One of the best days of my life.

