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The Horses Who Made Me
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Series
'He was bloody good - people underestimate him but you should talk about him in the same breath as Desert Orchid'
The Horses Who Made Me
'He was bloody good - people underestimate him but you should talk about him in the same breath as Desert Orchid'
The Horses Who Made Me
'There must have been 50 bookmakers in all and we had 1,000 to 30 with them all. We won fortunes, we won the lottery!'
The Horses Who Made Me
John Gosden: 'We were young and if you couldn't have fun in LA in the 1980s you couldn't have fun anywhere - it was a wild town'
The Horses Who Made Me
'If I ever had a stroke of genius it was bringing him back to a mile for the QEII - that day he was majestic'
The Horses Who Made Me
'I just wish he had been at his best that day because I would have given Frankel a big run for it'
The Horses Who Made Me
‘No-one knew how good she was - but all the owners and quite a few of my friends did. They absolutely smashed into her’
The Horses Who Made Me
'He was no star, but they don't have to be stars to be a star to somebody. He's my favourite horse and always will be'
The Horses Who Made Me
'I was very much an introvert - but all of a sudden I was riding all over the place and I had to come out of my shell'
The Horses Who Made Me
'I was being laughed at for saying I dreamed of winning Classics - then suddenly we did it and never looked back'
The Horses Who Made Me
'Everyone was asking how I stayed on - it was the fear of another bollocking from The Duke!'
The Horses Who Made Me
'We'd have run Moscow in the King George' - Jessica Harrington on Moscow Flyer, Alpha Centauri and the horse who saved her marriage
The Horses Who Made Me
'It took us a while to get it right - and if it had been any other trainer, or nowadays, I'd have been replaced'
The Horses Who Made Me
John Francome: 'If it hadn't been for him, I'd be cleaning cars or in prison or doing something completely different'
The Horses Who Made Me
Paul Nicholls: 'That Cheltenham Festival was the turning point - I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for those horses'
The Horses Who Made Me
Gordon Elliott: 'I was never as wound up before a race in my life and never will be again - I was a nervous wreck'
The Horses Who Made Me
Steve Cauthen: 'That win was a big deal - it made me want to stay in Britain and proved I hadn't forgotten how to win big races'
The Horses Who Made Me
John Francome: 'If it hadn't been for him, I'd be cleaning cars or in prison or doing something completely different'
The Horses Who Made Me
Sir Mark Prescott: 'It was the best moment of my life - I thought I was the messiah National Hunt racing had been waiting for'
The Horses Who Made Me
Home
News
Features
Series
'He was bloody good - people underestimate him but you should talk about him in the same breath as Desert Orchid'
The Horses Who Made Me
'He was bloody good - people underestimate him but you should talk about him in the same breath as Desert Orchid'
The Horses Who Made Me
'There must have been 50 bookmakers in all and we had 1,000 to 30 with them all. We won fortunes, we won the lottery!'
The Horses Who Made Me
John Gosden: 'We were young and if you couldn't have fun in LA in the 1980s you couldn't have fun anywhere - it was a wild town'
The Horses Who Made Me
'There must have been 50 bookmakers in all and we had 1,000 to 30 with them all. We won fortunes, we won the lottery!'
The Horses Who Made Me
John Gosden: 'We were young and if you couldn't have fun in LA in the 1980s you couldn't have fun anywhere - it was a wild town'
The Horses Who Made Me
'If I ever had a stroke of genius it was bringing him back to a mile for the QEII - that day he was majestic'
The Horses Who Made Me
'I just wish he had been at his best that day because I would have given Frankel a big run for it'
The Horses Who Made Me
‘No-one knew how good she was - but all the owners and quite a few of my friends did. They absolutely smashed into her’
The Horses Who Made Me
'He was no star, but they don't have to be stars to be a star to somebody. He's my favourite horse and always will be'
The Horses Who Made Me
'I was very much an introvert - but all of a sudden I was riding all over the place and I had to come out of my shell'
The Horses Who Made Me
'I was being laughed at for saying I dreamed of winning Classics - then suddenly we did it and never looked back'
The Horses Who Made Me
'Everyone was asking how I stayed on - it was the fear of another bollocking from The Duke!'
The Horses Who Made Me
'We'd have run Moscow in the King George' - Jessica Harrington on Moscow Flyer, Alpha Centauri and the horse who saved her marriage
The Horses Who Made Me
'It took us a while to get it right - and if it had been any other trainer, or nowadays, I'd have been replaced'
The Horses Who Made Me
John Francome: 'If it hadn't been for him, I'd be cleaning cars or in prison or doing something completely different'
The Horses Who Made Me
Paul Nicholls: 'That Cheltenham Festival was the turning point - I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for those horses'
The Horses Who Made Me
Gordon Elliott: 'I was never as wound up before a race in my life and never will be again - I was a nervous wreck'
The Horses Who Made Me
Steve Cauthen: 'That win was a big deal - it made me want to stay in Britain and proved I hadn't forgotten how to win big races'
The Horses Who Made Me
John Francome: 'If it hadn't been for him, I'd be cleaning cars or in prison or doing something completely different'
The Horses Who Made Me
Sir Mark Prescott: 'It was the best moment of my life - I thought I was the messiah National Hunt racing had been waiting for'
The Horses Who Made Me