Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:45 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:45 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

The Horses Who Made Me

'He was bloody good - people underestimate him but you should talk about him in the same breath as Desert Orchid'

'He was bloody good - people underestimate him but you should talk about him in the same breath as Desert Orchid'

icon
The Horses Who Made Me
'He was bloody good - people underestimate him but you should talk about him in the same breath as Desert Orchid'
'He was bloody good - people underestimate him but you should talk about him in the same breath as Desert Orchid'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'There must have been 50 bookmakers in all and we had 1,000 to 30 with them all. We won fortunes, we won the lottery!'
'There must have been 50 bookmakers in all and we had 1,000 to 30 with them all. We won fortunes, we won the lottery!'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
John Gosden: 'We were young and if you couldn't have fun in LA in the 1980s you couldn't have fun anywhere - it was a wild town'
John Gosden: 'We were young and if you couldn't have fun in LA in the 1980s you couldn't have fun anywhere - it was a wild town'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'If I ever had a stroke of genius it was bringing him back to a mile for the QEII - that day he was majestic'
'If I ever had a stroke of genius it was bringing him back to a mile for the QEII - that day he was majestic'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'I just wish he had been at his best that day because I would have given Frankel a big run for it'
'I just wish he had been at his best that day because I would have given Frankel a big run for it'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
‘No-one knew how good she was - but all the owners and quite a few of my friends did. They absolutely smashed into her’
‘No-one knew how good she was - but all the owners and quite a few of my friends did. They absolutely smashed into her’
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'He was no star, but they don't have to be stars to be a star to somebody. He's my favourite horse and always will be'
'He was no star, but they don't have to be stars to be a star to somebody. He's my favourite horse and always will be'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'I was very much an introvert - but all of a sudden I was riding all over the place and I had to come out of my shell'
'I was very much an introvert - but all of a sudden I was riding all over the place and I had to come out of my shell'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'I was being laughed at for saying I dreamed of winning Classics - then suddenly we did it and never looked back'
'I was being laughed at for saying I dreamed of winning Classics - then suddenly we did it and never looked back'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'Everyone was asking how I stayed on - it was the fear of another bollocking from The Duke!'
'Everyone was asking how I stayed on - it was the fear of another bollocking from The Duke!'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'We'd have run Moscow in the King George' - Jessica Harrington on Moscow Flyer, Alpha Centauri and the horse who saved her marriage
'We'd have run Moscow in the King George' - Jessica Harrington on Moscow Flyer, Alpha Centauri and the horse who saved her marriage
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'It took us a while to get it right - and if it had been any other trainer, or nowadays, I'd have been replaced'
'It took us a while to get it right - and if it had been any other trainer, or nowadays, I'd have been replaced'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
John Francome: 'If it hadn't been for him, I'd be cleaning cars or in prison or doing something completely different'
John Francome: 'If it hadn't been for him, I'd be cleaning cars or in prison or doing something completely different'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
Paul Nicholls: 'That Cheltenham Festival was the turning point - I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for those horses'
Paul Nicholls: 'That Cheltenham Festival was the turning point - I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for those horses'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
Gordon Elliott: 'I was never as wound up before a race in my life and never will be again - I was a nervous wreck'
Gordon Elliott: 'I was never as wound up before a race in my life and never will be again - I was a nervous wreck'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
Steve Cauthen: 'That win was a big deal - it made me want to stay in Britain and proved I hadn't forgotten how to win big races'
Steve Cauthen: 'That win was a big deal - it made me want to stay in Britain and proved I hadn't forgotten how to win big races'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
John Francome: 'If it hadn't been for him, I'd be cleaning cars or in prison or doing something completely different'
John Francome: 'If it hadn't been for him, I'd be cleaning cars or in prison or doing something completely different'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
Sir Mark Prescott: 'It was the best moment of my life - I thought I was the messiah National Hunt racing had been waiting for'
Sir Mark Prescott: 'It was the best moment of my life - I thought I was the messiah National Hunt racing had been waiting for'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'He was bloody good - people underestimate him but you should talk about him in the same breath as Desert Orchid'

'He was bloody good - people underestimate him but you should talk about him in the same breath as Desert Orchid'

icon
The Horses Who Made Me
'He was bloody good - people underestimate him but you should talk about him in the same breath as Desert Orchid'
'He was bloody good - people underestimate him but you should talk about him in the same breath as Desert Orchid'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'There must have been 50 bookmakers in all and we had 1,000 to 30 with them all. We won fortunes, we won the lottery!'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
John Gosden: 'We were young and if you couldn't have fun in LA in the 1980s you couldn't have fun anywhere - it was a wild town'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'There must have been 50 bookmakers in all and we had 1,000 to 30 with them all. We won fortunes, we won the lottery!'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
John Gosden: 'We were young and if you couldn't have fun in LA in the 1980s you couldn't have fun anywhere - it was a wild town'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'If I ever had a stroke of genius it was bringing him back to a mile for the QEII - that day he was majestic'
'If I ever had a stroke of genius it was bringing him back to a mile for the QEII - that day he was majestic'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'I just wish he had been at his best that day because I would have given Frankel a big run for it'
'I just wish he had been at his best that day because I would have given Frankel a big run for it'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
‘No-one knew how good she was - but all the owners and quite a few of my friends did. They absolutely smashed into her’
‘No-one knew how good she was - but all the owners and quite a few of my friends did. They absolutely smashed into her’
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'He was no star, but they don't have to be stars to be a star to somebody. He's my favourite horse and always will be'
'He was no star, but they don't have to be stars to be a star to somebody. He's my favourite horse and always will be'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'I was very much an introvert - but all of a sudden I was riding all over the place and I had to come out of my shell'
'I was very much an introvert - but all of a sudden I was riding all over the place and I had to come out of my shell'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'I was being laughed at for saying I dreamed of winning Classics - then suddenly we did it and never looked back'
'I was being laughed at for saying I dreamed of winning Classics - then suddenly we did it and never looked back'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'Everyone was asking how I stayed on - it was the fear of another bollocking from The Duke!'
'Everyone was asking how I stayed on - it was the fear of another bollocking from The Duke!'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'We'd have run Moscow in the King George' - Jessica Harrington on Moscow Flyer, Alpha Centauri and the horse who saved her marriage
'We'd have run Moscow in the King George' - Jessica Harrington on Moscow Flyer, Alpha Centauri and the horse who saved her marriage
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
'It took us a while to get it right - and if it had been any other trainer, or nowadays, I'd have been replaced'
'It took us a while to get it right - and if it had been any other trainer, or nowadays, I'd have been replaced'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
John Francome: 'If it hadn't been for him, I'd be cleaning cars or in prison or doing something completely different'
John Francome: 'If it hadn't been for him, I'd be cleaning cars or in prison or doing something completely different'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
Paul Nicholls: 'That Cheltenham Festival was the turning point - I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for those horses'
Paul Nicholls: 'That Cheltenham Festival was the turning point - I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for those horses'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
Gordon Elliott: 'I was never as wound up before a race in my life and never will be again - I was a nervous wreck'
Gordon Elliott: 'I was never as wound up before a race in my life and never will be again - I was a nervous wreck'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
Steve Cauthen: 'That win was a big deal - it made me want to stay in Britain and proved I hadn't forgotten how to win big races'
Steve Cauthen: 'That win was a big deal - it made me want to stay in Britain and proved I hadn't forgotten how to win big races'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
John Francome: 'If it hadn't been for him, I'd be cleaning cars or in prison or doing something completely different'
John Francome: 'If it hadn't been for him, I'd be cleaning cars or in prison or doing something completely different'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock
Sir Mark Prescott: 'It was the best moment of my life - I thought I was the messiah National Hunt racing had been waiting for'
Sir Mark Prescott: 'It was the best moment of my life - I thought I was the messiah National Hunt racing had been waiting for'
icon
The Horses Who Made Me
padlock