FeatureThe Horses Who Made Me
premium

Gordon Elliott: 'I was never as wound up before a race in my life and never will be again - I was a nervous wreck'

The powerhouse trainer talks to deputy Ireland editor David Jennings in the penultimate edition of our weekly series

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Gordon Elliott Tattersalls Cheltenham November Sale
Gordon Elliott: was a big fan of three-time festival winner Cause Of CausesCredit: Debbie Burt

It is that time of year again when trainers become rock stars; when everyone wants a piece of the headline acts ahead of jump racing's very own Glastonbury; when every night is a preview night; when every conversation revolves around the forthcoming festival under the bright lights on the main stage in the Cotswolds; when the pressure cooker is turned up to the max; when there is nowhere to hide and no escaping the pandemonium. 

So, when a request was made to chat about the past rather than four days in the future, to recollect some of the gigs which got him on to the main stage at Glastonbury, Gordon Elliott didn't need any convincing. He sensed there could be some respite in reminiscing. 

This was not the sort of thing suited to two people sitting on either side of a desk, or slouched on a couch, so Elliott informs me that the trip down memory lane will take place along the banks of the Royal Canal, just outside the Meath village of Longwood. We will be walking and talking.

Published on 28 February 2024inThe Horses Who Made Me

Last updated 16:10, 28 February 2024

