Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race27 MINS
18:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race27 MINS
18:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

John Francome: 'If it hadn't been for him, I'd be cleaning cars or in prison or doing something completely different'

The legendary rider talks to racing writer of the year Chris Cook in our weekly series

author image
Chris CookRacing Writer of the Year
John Francome in Lambourn 22.11.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
John Francome was fourth-choice rider for Fred Winter before getting on the horse who would change his destinyCredit: Edward Whitaker

John Francome gives me a line to set the mind racing: "There was only one horse that made me.”

Just one horse from that great career! Does he mean Burrough Hill Lad or Wayward Lad, Sea Pigeon maybe?

No, those came towards the end of his time in the saddle, it would have to be something earlier. Bula or Lanzarote perhaps? I've got it; he must mean Pengrail, his Sun Alliance Chase winner from 1975, the season before he first became champion jockey?

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 14 February 2024inThe Horses Who Made Me

Last updated 18:00, 14 February 2024

iconCopy
more inThe Horses Who Made Me
more inThe Horses Who Made Me