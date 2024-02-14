John Francome: 'If it hadn't been for him, I'd be cleaning cars or in prison or doing something completely different'

John Francome gives me a line to set the mind racing: "There was only one horse that made me.”

Just one horse from that great career! Does he mean Burrough Hill Lad or Wayward Lad, Sea Pigeon maybe?

No, those came towards the end of his time in the saddle, it would have to be something earlier. Bula or Lanzarote perhaps? I've got it; he must mean Pengrail, his Sun Alliance Chase winner from 1975, the season before he first became champion jockey?