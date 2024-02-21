Steve Cauthen: 'That win was a big deal - it made me want to stay in Britain and proved I hadn't forgotten how to win big races'

Steve Cauthen, who went from teenage riding sensation in the United States to three-time champion jockey in Britain, boasts a CV like no other. The only person to have ridden the winner of the Derby at Epsom and Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, he conquered both sides of the Atlantic during 17 years at the top.

In 1977 he rode an astonishing 487 winners in a year in the States, while in 1985 he landed four out of the five Classics in Britain. He shot to stardom when winning the US Triple Crown at 18 on Affirmed before a glorious period in Britain when he dominated much of the 1980s riding for Henry Cecil.

His ability to judge precisely the right pace was unparalleled in Europe and, when Slip Anchor won the Derby under Cauthen in 1985, he was the first to make all the running in the race for 59 years. Two years later he executed the same tactics to win a second Derby on Reference Point.