Dancing Brave wins People's Champion poll to join Desert Orchid and Frankel in semi-finals

His win in the 1986 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe was voted the greatest ever race by Racing Post readers last year and now Dancing Brave is off and running in the contest to be crowned your favourite racehorse.

Guy Harwood's brilliant colt won the third People's Champion poll on Wednesday with 59 per cent of the vote to beat Sea Bird, Borderlescott and Triptych.

Dancing Brave joins Desert Orchid and Frankel in the semi-finals, where the top 20 horses will be whittled down to a final five to be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

Thursday's poll pits Red Rum, Mtoto, Frodon and The Minstrel against each other. The vote will be open from 10am until 4pm. Head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

Thursday's contenders

Mtoto

Back-to-back winner of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Eclipse in 1987 and 1988

“I fell in love with him early and still cry when I see him coming fast but too late in the Arc”

Andy Withers

Frodon

Formed a memorable partnership with Bryony Frost, winning the 2019 Ryanair Chase and 2020 King George

“When Frodon and Bryony are jumping for fun up front, there is no better sight in racing”

Martin Ugliw

Red Rum

The greatest Grand National horse of all time, winning it three times from 1973 to 1977

“I still have goosebumps watching National re-runs from the 1970s - he started my love of racing”

Sandra Walker

The Minstrel

Dominant middle-distance colt of 1977, winning the Derby, Irish Derby and King George

“My first ever ante-post bet and subsequently the final leg of a winning Canadian!”

William Doherty

Read more . . .

Frankel sees off Faugheen to join Desert Orchid in next stage of People's Champion vote

Desert Orchid first into semi-finals with 69% of vote as Frankel prepares to enter the fray

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more