Boos give way to something magical as a vanquished hero gets the stirring send-off he deserved

Greatest Ever Festival Moments - No. 14

Tiger Roll goes out on his shield

Jack Kennedy certainly saw it coming. "I'm going to be the most hated man at Cheltenham on Wednesday evening," he said to his brother after schooling Delta Work on the eve of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

Perhaps ‘hated’ was too strong, not least because many blamed Michael O'Leary and Gordon Elliott for an outcome predicted by Kennedy. But the young jockey did indeed initially find himself on the receiving end of a mixed reception after denying the great dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll a sixth Cheltenham Festival victory in the final race of his career in the Glenfarclas Chase . As our own Lewis Porteous described it: "Not since Top Cees won the Coral Cup in 1998 has a festival victory been booed from the grandstand.”