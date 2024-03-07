Racing Post logo
FeatureGreatest Festival Moments
premium

Denman v Kauto: the moment realisation set in after months of excitement, anticipation and debate

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer

Greatest Festival Moments - No. 4
Denman pours it on in an epic

It was the moment realisation set in. It was the point where after months of intense anticipation, excitement and debate, it became obvious that this was going to be Denman's day.

We were watching an extraordinary race, one living up to a billing so mighty that a battle bus had toured Britain in the week before the race. 

Published on 7 March 2024inGreatest Ever Festival Moments

Last updated 18:00, 7 March 2024

