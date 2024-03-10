One of the most scary, spellbinding and uplifting things you'll see on a racecourse as Desert Orchid prompts sheer bedlam

Greatest Festival Moments - No. 1

Desert Orchid eyeballs Yahoo

The Cheltenham Festival provides magical moments with reassuring regularity, but the precious nature of the prizes means it's not usual for the vanquished to declare that, although beaten, they deemed it their good fortune to have been beaten in such an unforgettable contest.

Throughout Desert Orchid's career, though, they queued up to declare their awe and admiration, and on the subject of that Gold Cup win in 1989, the embers of humility still warm the soul. Yes, Tom Morgan, the rider of runner-up Yahoo, was toughed out of it by the nation's favourite horse, but what a thrill it was just to be a part of such a wonderful slice of history – wonderful enough, even, to be a natural choice for our Greatest Ever Festival Moment.