One of the most scary, spellbinding and uplifting things you'll see on a racecourse as Desert Orchid prompts sheer bedlam
Greatest Festival Moments - No. 1
Desert Orchid eyeballs Yahoo
The Cheltenham Festival provides magical moments with reassuring regularity, but the precious nature of the prizes means it's not usual for the vanquished to declare that, although beaten, they deemed it their good fortune to have been beaten in such an unforgettable contest.
Throughout Desert Orchid's career, though, they queued up to declare their awe and admiration, and on the subject of that Gold Cup win in 1989, the embers of humility still warm the soul. Yes, Tom Morgan, the rider of runner-up Yahoo, was toughed out of it by the nation's favourite horse, but what a thrill it was just to be a part of such a wonderful slice of history – wonderful enough, even, to be a natural choice for our Greatest Ever Festival Moment.
Published on 10 March 2024inGreatest Ever Festival Moments
Last updated 18:00, 10 March 2024
- Tears flow as heroic Honeysuckle does it for Jack with her own fairytale ending
- 'I can still hear the roars and shouts' - Dawn Run gets up to unleash unfettered pandemonium
- Denman v Kauto: the moment realisation set in after months of excitement, anticipation and debate
- Two magnificent individual victories; one quite incredible Cheltenham Festival afternoon
- The Irish have had many great parties at Cheltenham - but few like the one inspired by Danoli
