Two magnificent individual victories; one quite incredible Cheltenham Festival afternoon
Greatest Festival Moments - No. 5
The Golden Hour
It was sport that put a smile on your face. Those who had won money and those who had lost money felt equally enriched. The Cheltenham Festival's 2019 golden hour was about great horses, great people and the making of an unforgettable memory.
The individual victories of Frodon and Paisley Park were wonderful. The combined sum of their parts made for one of the festival's finest moments in living memory. A shared pleasure swept around Prestbury Park and through homes across Britain and Ireland after the Ryanair Chase and Stayers' Hurdle produced epic performances and scenes of celebration that gladdened our hearts.
Published on 6 March 2024inGreatest Ever Festival Moments
Last updated 18:00, 6 March 2024
