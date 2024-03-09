Tears flow as heroic Honeysuckle does it for Jack with her own fairytale ending

Greatest Festival Moments - No. 2

Honeysuckle writes the most amazing fairytale

My brief for the day was to follow Constitution Hill, the emerging superstar, wherever he went, so I observed the unfolding drama of Honeysuckle from afar.

Afar in this instance meant on the slope just up from the pre-parade ring, outside the dope-testing boxes, where the Champion Hurdle winner was in the process of providing a sample to validate his mighty success. It was a long wait, but I didn't want to leave my post and miss the biggest story of the week, so I stood guard and craned my neck to see what was happening on the track.