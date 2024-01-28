Young Freddies beat their experienced rivals to glory as festival clues abound
A pair of teenage Freddies provided the highlights this weekend, the two 18-year-old jockeys delivering nicely judged rides in the races that everyone wanted to win at Cheltenham and Doncaster. It is encouraging to see another generation of talented youngsters in the weighing room where they will hopefully both be gainfully employed for the next 20 years.
It took Freddie Gingell just 160 rides to get the first Grade 1 success of his career, which is about seven times faster than Sir AP McCoy managed the same feat. Gingell's victory on Elixir De Nutz in the Clarence House also provided Joe Tizzard with his first Grade 1 as a trainer, which is a great way to make the boss feel well disposed towards you.
The grey was sent off at 22-1 in a five-runner field, reflecting the reality that his limitations appeared to be pretty well exposed after 17 starts over fences. But Gingell is unbeaten in three rides on him and was given the leg-up on this occasion despite being unable to use his 5lb claim.
Published on 28 January 2024inThe Cook Review
Last updated 18:00, 28 January 2024
