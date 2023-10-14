Ancient Wisdom and Arabian Crown cut to 12-1 for 2024 Derby after easy Group 3 wins for Charlie Appleby

Charlie Appleby and William Buick maintained their vice-like grip on the Emirates Autumn Stakes as Ancient Wisdom provided the Godolphin team with a fourth-straight win in the Group 3 contest.

The 2-1 joint-favourite came from off the pace to score impressively from Chief Little Rock to earn a quote of 12-1 (from 33) with Paddy Power for next year's Betfred Derby. Whether he will stay 1m4f remains to be seen but he looks set to start next season with the Epsom Classic in mind.

"Whether he's a Derby horse we'll have to see but a mile and a quarter would be well within his compass and maybe something like the Dante might be the race to start him off in next year," said Appleby, whose most notable Autumn Stakes winners were Ghaiyyath in 2017 and Coroebus in 2021.

The trainer added: "I put my hands up and say I was wrong to run him under a penalty on the July course after he had won his novice well at Haydock. He then ran well to be third in what turned out to be a good race in the Pat Eddery Stakes, after which we decided to put him by for this."

Arabian Crown scorches away with the Zetland Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Classic trials were again on Appleby's mind after stablemate Arabian Crown landed the Group 3 Ghaiyyath Zetland Stakes by an even bigger margin. Winner of the Listed Stonehenge Stakes at Salisbury on his previous start, William Hill were impressed with his latest five-and-a-half-length success and cut Arabian Crown to 12-1 (from 33) for the Derby.

"This horse has more of a Derby profile," admitted Appleby. "Whether it will be the Dante or one of the other Derby trials, I don't know, but that's going to be our route."

Comparing the winning stablemates, he added: "Arabian Crown is hard to assess. He's not a [good] workhorse whereas Ancient Wisdom travels and has more natural pace. To be fair to Arabian Crown, though, he's quickened there and has a nice profile to step up to a mile and a half."

Avenue leads the way

Regular lead horse Highland Avenue won a race in his own right when bringing up a 20-1 treble for Appleby and Buick in the Group 3 Earthlight Darley Stakes.

The five-year-old was given a great stands' side ride by Buick to see off fellow grey Silver Sword, who posted a career best for up-and-coming trainer Dylan Cunha.

Appleby said: "He's a hell of a lead horse at home and it's nice he could get his head in front. The track and the rain last night helped him. It's been a great day all round."

Happy ending

Funny Story put a rare below-par run behind her to register a first Listed win in the Pinatubo British EBF Boadicea Stakes under Rossa Ryan. Having gone from an official rating of 87 to 102 this season, Funny Story was unusually out of sorts at Ayr last time but did have a valid excuse.

"She has twice stayed overnight at a racecourse and twice disappointed and that's what we think happened," said Joe Tuite, assistant to winning trainer Ralph Beckett. "She's had a great season and could improve further."

