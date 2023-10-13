Champion Bumper third Captain Teague makes successful start over hurdles in Grade 2 Persian War

Captain Teague made a successful hurdling debut under Harry Cobden to provide Paul Nicholls with his ninth win in the Grade 2 Persian War.

The Johnny de la Hey-owned five-year-old was last seen finishing third in the Champion Bumper and was sent off 5-6 to make an instant impact over hurdles.

Other than a mistake five out, Cobden always looked confident on Captain Teague, who scored by nine and a half lengths in the £50,000 2m3½f contest.

Paddy Power responded to the smart performance by trimming Captain Teague into 12-1 from 16 for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle and to 16-1 from 25-1 for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Captain Teague has already demonstrated his capability at the Cheltenham Festival when the only British-trained horse to first in the first 11 in last season’s Champion Bumper.

“We were fairly confident he’d run well because he’d shown a high-level of form,” Nicholls told Sky Sports Racing. “It was a nice race to start.

“He’s not been away once from home. He’s never schooled on grass because we haven’t been able to. There’s so much to come from him mentally, physically and when he learns his job.”

Although Coral are as short as 8-1 for the Ballymore with Captain Teague, Nicholls is focused purely on a route to the Challow Novices’ Hurdle in December, the Newbury Grade 1 which the champion trainer has won five times, including the last three renewals.

“We’ll just go quietly, quietly really,” said Nicholls. “There’s always a good novice hurdle at the Newbury Coral Gold Cup meeting. There’s the Winter Hurdle at Sandown, that’s quite a nice race. I’d probably like one run somewhere then go for the Challow. That’s what I’m thinking."

Silviniaco Conti went on to land two King Georges after winning the Persian War in 2010 for Nicholls and he added: “I know John [de la Hey] is not in any hurry to overface Captain Teague this year because, ultimately, he’s been bought to make a lovely chaser one day. He’s a gorgeous horse and it was just good to see him do that.”

