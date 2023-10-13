'She’ll have no problem getting an Oaks trip' - Ylang Ylang lands Group 1 Fillies' Mile for Aidan O'Brien

Ylang Ylang provided Aidan O’Brien with his sixth win in the Fillies’ Mile as she got up to deny Shuwari late on in the Newmarket Group 1.

The daughter of Frankel was beaten two-and-a-half-lengths by the runner-up over a furlong shorter in the Rockfel Stakes last month, but Ylang Ylang relished her first try at the mile trip to reverse the form.

Ryan Moore did well to navigate Ylang Ylang, who was hampered by the hanging See The Fire, out of trouble with the 9-2 shot scoring by half a length from Shuwari, denying trainer Ollie Sangster a maiden Group 1 winner from his first runner in top-level company.

Ylang Ylang had disappointed on her first attempt in a Group 1 when last of nine in the Moyglare on her penultimate start at the Curragh, but was slashed to 10-1 from 33 for the 1,000 Guineas and Oaks by Betfair after demonstrating plenty of stamina at the finish.

Ylang Ylang was an impressive winner of the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Moore, who was winning the race for the third time, told ITV Racing: “I was happy then I lost my cover. I just had to let her stride forward. A horse shifted across her and I just had to change my path. She’s hit the rising ground, got organised and come home very well.

“She’s a very nice filly. We’ve always held her in high regard. I’d say she’d have no problem going a little bit further. She stays well and she travels good. There’s plenty to look forward to.”

Minding was O’Brien’s last Fillies’ Mile winner to follow up in the Oaks when she landed the Epsom Classic in 2016 and on Ylang Ylang’s future prospects the Ballydoyle trainer said: “Rachel’s [Richardson] done a wonderful job with her.

“Ryan was beautiful on her here the last day and said come back for this race. It all went a little bit pear-shaped for her earlier in the season - obviously the Moyglare went wrong.

“It’s hard for them to come back but she’s classy and very brave. She’s a very exciting filly for next year. I’d say she’s a Classic filly. Obviously the lads usually like to start in the Guineas and given how she’s won today, she’ll have no problem getting an Oaks trip either.”

Read these next:

2023 Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket: the runners, the odds, the verdict

'It's easy dreaming now' - Captain Teague sets up huge season with classy Persian War success

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.