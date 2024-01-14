Racing Post logo
Top Silviniaco Conti performance leaves Banbridge with realistic Ryanair Chase chance

The Silviniaco Conti Chase is a Grade 1 in all but name and the four finishers at Kempton on Saturday had all previously won Grade 1s. 

Banbridge was an impressive winner on his seasonal reappearance, achieving a career-high Racing Post Rating of 169. The runner-up Pic D'Orhy ran to the same mark, a small improvement on his rating when winning the race last season.

Janidil (155) ran respectably to finish third while Edwardstone (152), last to cross the line, was far too headstrong to do himself justice stepped up in trip.

Jonny PearsonHandicapper

Published on 14 January 2024inRacing Post Ratings

Last updated 19:24, 14 January 2024

