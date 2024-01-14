Top Silviniaco Conti performance leaves Banbridge with realistic Ryanair Chase chance
The Silviniaco Conti Chase is a Grade 1 in all but name and the four finishers at Kempton on Saturday had all previously won Grade 1s.
Banbridge was an impressive winner on his seasonal reappearance, achieving a career-high Racing Post Rating of 169. The runner-up Pic D'Orhy ran to the same mark, a small improvement on his rating when winning the race last season.
Janidil (155) ran respectably to finish third while Edwardstone (152), last to cross the line, was far too headstrong to do himself justice stepped up in trip.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 14 January 2024inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated 19:24, 14 January 2024
- Night And Day enters Mares' Chase picture with all to play for in a substandard year
- Impressive Fact To File looks a Gold Cup horse in the making
- December Gold Cup winner Fugitif must do more to become a serious Cheltenham Festival contender
- Jonbon a slightly above average winner of Tingle Creek - but more is required to beat El Fabiolo in March
- Coral Gold Cup pair show significant improvement - but they will likely need to step up again to win the Grand National
- Night And Day enters Mares' Chase picture with all to play for in a substandard year
- Impressive Fact To File looks a Gold Cup horse in the making
- December Gold Cup winner Fugitif must do more to become a serious Cheltenham Festival contender
- Jonbon a slightly above average winner of Tingle Creek - but more is required to beat El Fabiolo in March
- Coral Gold Cup pair show significant improvement - but they will likely need to step up again to win the Grand National