Jonbon matches previous best - and only Altior has beaten his Celebration Chase rating in the last ten years

The Grade 1 Celebration Chase at Sandown on Saturday was the race which sealed a historic British trainers' title for Willie Mullins, despite his runner El Fabiolo (169) having to settle for second place.

It was Jonbon (172), though, who strode four lengths clear, repeating his success from 12 months earlier and winning a third Grade 1 win of the campaign.

His trainer Nicky Henderson has now won six of the past ten runnings of the race, so it didn’t come as a surprise to see him in the winner's enclosure.