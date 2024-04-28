Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
14:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
14:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Post Ratings
premium

Jonbon matches previous best - and only Altior has beaten his Celebration Chase rating in the last ten years

The Grade 1 Celebration Chase at Sandown on Saturday was the race which sealed a historic British trainers' title for Willie Mullins, despite his runner El Fabiolo (169) having to settle for second place.

It was Jonbon (172), though, who strode four lengths clear, repeating his success from 12 months earlier and winning a third Grade 1 win of the campaign. 

His trainer Nicky Henderson has now won six of the past ten runnings of the race, so it didn’t come as a surprise to see him in the winner's enclosure. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 28 April 2024inRacing Post Ratings

Last updated 18:00, 28 April 2024

iconCopy
more inRacing Post Ratings
more inRacing Post Ratings