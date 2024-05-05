'Really exciting' Guineas winner Notable Speech can rate higher still given he started racing just over three months ago
It may not have come from the most obvious candidate, but a strong-looking 2,000 Guineas produced an above-standard, and potentially exceptional, winner as Notable Speech delivered in spades on the abundant promise of his impressive Kempton hat-trick with a Racing Post Rating of 123+.
The impressive turn of foot shown in those Polytrack wins was again evident as he travelled strongly into contention on his turf debut on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket, and there is every chance the unbeaten Notable Speech can rate higher still given he made his debut just over three months ago.
The turning mile at Ascot could suit him even better and he's a strong favourite to emulate Charlie Appleby's 2022 Guineas winner Coroebus by following up in the St James's Palace Stakes next month.
Published on 5 May 2024inThe Last Word
Last updated 19:19, 5 May 2024
