Speedy Notable Speech has clear potential - but plenty of questions remain over the 2,000 Guineas
The minor event won by Notable Speech at Kempton on Saturday has a significant recent roll of honour, having been taken in 2022 by Maljoom, who landed the German 2,000 Guineas on his next start before finishing an unlucky fourth in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.
In 2021 it went to Mostahdaf, who took a while to build on that early promise but eventually became a high-class performer, winning the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Juddmonte International last year.
Notable Speech is a very promising name to add to that list, maintaining his unbeaten record with an impressive success. Held up off a modest pace set by eventual runner-up Valvano, Notable Speech was still last turning in and remained there until just over a furlong out, from where he unleashed a sharp turn of foot to pass his four rivals to win by a comfortable two lengths, recording a Racing Post Rating of 109.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 7 April 2024inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated 18:29, 7 April 2024
- Tower Of London was more impressive than the bare result, but will he come back or go up in distance for future targets?
- Charyn records best performance in Doncaster Mile since 2005 and could have more to offer back at top level
- Brilliant Ballyburn blitzes ratings record for a Gallagher winner - and there is no telling where his ceiling is
- Competitive Ryanair Chase may yield best punting opportunity in Cheltenham Grade 1 races
- Blood Destiny makes splash among two-mile novice chasers - but likely Cheltenham absence leaves Marine Nationale well clear
- Tower Of London was more impressive than the bare result, but will he come back or go up in distance for future targets?
- Charyn records best performance in Doncaster Mile since 2005 and could have more to offer back at top level
- Brilliant Ballyburn blitzes ratings record for a Gallagher winner - and there is no telling where his ceiling is
- Competitive Ryanair Chase may yield best punting opportunity in Cheltenham Grade 1 races
- Blood Destiny makes splash among two-mile novice chasers - but likely Cheltenham absence leaves Marine Nationale well clear