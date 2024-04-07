Speedy Notable Speech has clear potential - but plenty of questions remain over the 2,000 Guineas

The minor event won by Notable Speech at Kempton on Saturday has a significant recent roll of honour, having been taken in 2022 by Maljoom, who landed the German 2,000 Guineas on his next start before finishing an unlucky fourth in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

In 2021 it went to Mostahdaf, who took a while to build on that early promise but eventually became a high-class performer, winning the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Juddmonte International last year.

Notable Speech is a very promising name to add to that list, maintaining his unbeaten record with an impressive success. Held up off a modest pace set by eventual runner-up Valvano, Notable Speech was still last turning in and remained there until just over a furlong out, from where he unleashed a sharp turn of foot to pass his four rivals to win by a comfortable two lengths, recording a Racing Post Rating of 109.