I Am Maximus will need to improve to be a challenger to Galopin Des Champs - but he looks a genuine Grade 1 performer
I Am Maximus (172+) ran out a hugely impressive winner of the Grand National and returned a figure bettered this century only by 2019 winner Tiger Roll (174).
Rated in the high 150s when twice finishing well beaten behind Galopin Des Champs (184) in Grade 1 company, I Am Maximus had appeared to take his form to a new level when easily landing the Bobbyjo at chase at Fairyhouse in February. Although holes can be picked in that form, it's much more difficult to question the worth of Saturday's performance.
Admittedly, an ordinary pace meant the field finished relatively bunched up behind him, but the cream certainly came to the top as he was chased home by Delta Work (163), Minella Indo (162) and Galvin (158). Although all three veterans are past their peaks, between them they have accumulated nine Grade 1 wins over fences.
Published on 14 April 2024inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated 18:01, 14 April 2024
