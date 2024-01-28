Sir Gino could be a British banker at Cheltenham although improvement will still be needed in Triumph
It is not always the most informative of meetings with March in mind, but Saturday's Cheltenham Trials day threw up some significant performances with at least a trio of horses returning figures to make them of real interest for their respective festival targets.
Given the relative paucity of quality in the division to date, pride of place goes to Sir Gino (143+), a hugely impressive winner of the opening Grade 2 JCB Triumph Hurdle Trial.
Rated 127 when making a winning debut for the Nicky Henderson yard at Kempton, he stepped up markedly on that to power clear of the previous division pacesetter Burdett Road (130), who ran well without quite matching the level of his win on the Old course in November.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 28 January 2024inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated 18:27, 28 January 2024
- Another career best from smooth jumper JPR One - but Arkle aspirations still look some way off
- Top Silviniaco Conti performance leaves Banbridge with realistic Ryanair Chase chance
- Night And Day enters Mares' Chase picture with all to play for in a substandard year
- Impressive Fact To File looks a Gold Cup horse in the making
- December Gold Cup winner Fugitif must do more to become a serious Cheltenham Festival contender
- Another career best from smooth jumper JPR One - but Arkle aspirations still look some way off
- Top Silviniaco Conti performance leaves Banbridge with realistic Ryanair Chase chance
- Night And Day enters Mares' Chase picture with all to play for in a substandard year
- Impressive Fact To File looks a Gold Cup horse in the making
- December Gold Cup winner Fugitif must do more to become a serious Cheltenham Festival contender