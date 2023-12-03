Shishkin builds up a remarkable record and Constitution Hill shortens - both without doing any running

For the second consecutive weekend, Shishkin was supposed to run but didn't. What is with that horse? I'm starting to think he likes being in a headline more than he likes actually racing.

You're right, it probably is a tiny bit unfair to blame him for cold weather in the Newcastle area. Still, it'll be interesting to see how he wriggles out of exerting himself this coming Saturday, when connections may ask him to take part in the restaged Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown; it's been reopened to new entries and the expected absence of Constitution Hill should mean lots of people are suddenly interested in having a go at it.

Newcastle's loss meant we didn't get to see Constitution Hill and it now seems likely he'll go straight to Kempton on Boxing Day. And yet his odds for the Champion Hurdle ended up being clipped by most firms because the previously unbeaten Impaire Et Passe got turned over at odds-on in the Hatton's Grace.