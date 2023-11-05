Ryan Moore proves again why he is the world's best - three things we learned this week

It has been another busy week in the world of racing. Here we pick out three things we learned . . .

Ryan Moore is the best in the world

The art of Ryan Moore is his uncanny ability to make the difficult things look very easy. His instincts are rarely wrong.

In the same way Sergio Perez can't drive a Red Bull as quickly as Max Verstappen, you'd struggle to get another jockey to ride Coolmore's finest in the way Moore does.

His audacious dash up the inside rail on Auguste Rodin in the Breeders' Cup Turf was as thrilling to watch as it must have been to ride. The early stages of the race had not gone to plan as he was stuck further back than ideal. A bold tactical move was required and Moore's decision to stay glued to the inside line paid off spectacularly, although it did rely on Cristian Demuro abandoning what turned out to be the A1 position when he angled Japanese challenger Shahryar to the outside.

Auguste Rodin and Ryan Moore after winning the Breeders' Cup Turf Credit: Edward Whitaker

Nevertheless, it was no coincidence Moore was in that position to strike as he allowed Auguste Rodin to soar round the bend and kill the race in a matter of strides.

The unassuming jockey was exemplary all weekend with perfect rides on Unquestionable and Warm Heart to give him a second and very nearly a third victory over the two days. Warm Heart was given every opportunity to win the Filly & Mare Turf, but ultimately was overhauled by the better horse in Inspiral and a similarly inspired Frankie Dettori.

Moore's piece de resistance may be yet to come though as he prepares to ride Vauban in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Australia. Willie Mullins could have no finer man to help him realise his Melbourne Cup dream

Master Of The Seas finally reaching full potential

While Moore grabbed the headlines, equally as impressive was William Buick’s masterful drive from a nightmare draw in stall 14 on Master Of The Seas .

Not even Charlie Appleby was optimistic the five-year-old could provide him with a third straight Mile victory , and Buick had to be at his very best as he swung six wide rounding the turn with the best part of eight lengths to make up on Mawj.

Master Of The Seas' pace up the straight was electric and he has now won two Grade 1s in North America this autumn, those victories sandwiching a second to Up To The Mark in another Grade 1 at Keeneland, a run backed up by the winner’s effort in the Turf later on Saturday.

Master Of The Seas (William Buick) runs down Mawj in the Breeders' Cup Mile Credit: Edward Whitaker

He has proved to be well suited to the American style of racing, but surely he is worth another try in some of Europe’s top mile races.

His last Group 1 run in Britain saw him well beaten by Baaeed in the 2021 QEII, while he was well fancied for the same year's 2,000 Guineas when finishing a close second to Poetic Flare. He looks to have reached his full potential now after being gelded at the beginning of 2022.

Godolphin’s lack of top-class older horses and a void at the top of the mile division caused by Paddington's retirement and Inspiral's new-found appreciation for ten furlongs leave a clear opening Master Of The Seas could step into.

His only run in Britain this season saw him easily win the Group 2 Summer Mile and although finding quick ground would be key, there is no reason he can't be a big player in Europe in 2024.

Gentlemansgame belongs at the top

He may have had race fitness on his side but there is no doubting what a smart performance Gentlemansgame put up in the Charlie Hall Chase.

Bravemansgame's uncharacteristic error at the last cost him momentum, but there is a fair chance he may have been overhauled by Mouse Morris's progressive chaser anyway.

Gentlemansgame (left) overhauls Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall Chase on Saturday Credit: john grossick

His chase debut saw him dish out an eight-length thrashing to I Am Maximus, who then ran well in the Brown Advisory and won the Irish Grand National, and with only three starts over fences to his name, we have surely not seen the best he has to offer yet.

Gentlemansgame could easily be a player in the Savills Chase or Irish Gold Cup, which will inform connections if they can then go for the big one at Cheltenham, although owners Robcour may be tempted to keep him apart from Gerri Colombe. The Grand National could also be an option, although this win will surely see his rating shoot into the 160s, a mark from which only Many Clouds (160 in 2015) has won from at Aintree.

