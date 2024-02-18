Repeat Aintree win likely for Pic D'Orhy - but L'Homme Presse's Gold Cup claims muddied after defeat in below-par Ascot Chase
The best of the Saturday action came in the Grade 1 Ascot Chase, which with four runners lacked numbers but not quality. Many were hoping it would provide one of the last key clues before the Cheltenham Festival, with Gold Cup contender L'Homme Presse an unsteady favourite on the day. However, it resulted in a below-par running.
Harry Cobden was allowed to dictate from the front with a good winning ride on Pic D'Orhy, who was never seriously challenged. The proximity of Sail Away in fourth, beaten just over ten lengths, means the form does not appear to be the strongest, for all he did achieve a career-best Racing Post Rating of 153.
Pic D’Orhy did not need to match his effort when runner-up to Ryanair Chase favourite Banbridge last month, and achieved an RPR of 165 for his effort on Saturday, 4lb below his best figure.
Published on 18 February 2024inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated 19:25, 18 February 2024
- Front-running tactics bring best out of Edwardstone - but will it be enough against El Fabiolo and Jonbon at Cheltenham?
- Sir Gino could be a British banker at Cheltenham although improvement will still be needed in Triumph
- Another career best from smooth jumper JPR One - but Arkle aspirations still look some way off
- Top Silviniaco Conti performance leaves Banbridge with realistic Ryanair Chase chance
- Night And Day enters Mares' Chase picture with all to play for in a substandard year
