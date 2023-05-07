Of course it would be Dettori and Murphy - how on earth didn't we see it coming?!

Spend as much time studying form as you like but don't forget the importance of a story. Some stories are so desperate to be written there's just no beating them; of course Frankie Dettori rode a Guineas winner in his final year in the saddle and of course Oisin Murphy won the weekend's other Classic, having returned from his year-long ban.

It's easy enough to talk yourself out of fancying a horse. "He had a disastrous prep run. I don't think she really wants this ground." But then the story happens anyway and you're left muttering: "Of course. I should have known."

Persistent rain at Newmarket from Friday into Saturday was a pity for those of us who like our mile Classics to be about speed and the ground ended up soft, having been good to firm in places. Some of those who failed to perform are surely going to bounce back at some stage this summer but it might be that the right horses came to the fore anyway.