No salt in the wound for suspended Frankie Dettori as 'his' horses fall short of Group 1 glory

There were some big winners this weekend but you may not have realised Frankie Dettori was among them. Everyone's favourite retiring jockey was prevented from taking any part in the action by reason of an interference suspension meted out during Royal Ascot, but we can now say he did not miss out on Group 1 glory thereby.

Emily Upjohn in the Eclipse was the ride that got a lot of mentions at the time, when the Ascot stewards took such a dim view of the way he had steered Saga in the early stages of the Wolferton that they splatted him with a nine-day ban. Emily Upjohn was then odds-on in places, but she failed by half a length when the Sandown race came around on Saturday.

Had he been free to work, Dettori would also have been aboard Chaldean in Sunday's Prix Jean Prat at Deauville. It looked a pretty good opportunity for a colt who had won the 2,000 Guineas with some authority just a couple of months ago, especially with the promise of some cut in the ground.