Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Post Ratings
premium

Night And Day enters Mares' Chase picture with all to play for in a substandard year

With lots of racing falling victim to the weather, the jumps action has been limited following a busy festive period. Just one race went ahead at Naas on Sunday, the mares' beginners' chase, but it was not without significance and resulted in a career-high Racing Post Rating of 141 for the winner Night And Day.

This was the seven-year-old's second run over fences and she emerged from the fog to wallop Brandy Love (127) by ten lengths. The runner-up was performing to the same level as on her chase debut. 

Night And Day was consequently trimmed in price to around 20-1 (from 50-1 generally) for the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, a race that at this stage looks to be lacking some depth. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jonny PearsonHandicapper

Published on 7 January 2024inRacing Post Ratings

Last updated 18:00, 7 January 2024

icon
more inRacing Post Ratings
more inRacing Post Ratings