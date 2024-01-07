Night And Day enters Mares' Chase picture with all to play for in a substandard year
With lots of racing falling victim to the weather, the jumps action has been limited following a busy festive period. Just one race went ahead at Naas on Sunday, the mares' beginners' chase, but it was not without significance and resulted in a career-high Racing Post Rating of 141 for the winner Night And Day.
This was the seven-year-old's second run over fences and she emerged from the fog to wallop Brandy Love (127) by ten lengths. The runner-up was performing to the same level as on her chase debut.
Night And Day was consequently trimmed in price to around 20-1 (from 50-1 generally) for the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, a race that at this stage looks to be lacking some depth.
Published on 7 January 2024
Last updated 18:00, 7 January 2024
