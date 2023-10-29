Heavy-ground Futurity didn't allow Ancient Wisdom to rate higher - but there'd be no surprise if he landed another Group 1 in 2024

When Doncaster played host to the Kameko Futurity Trophy Stakes on Saturday, the final Group 1 of the season for two-year-olds in Britain, heavy ground meant there was always likely to be a case of some handling conditions better than others.

As he had at Newmarket earlier in the month, Ancient Wisdom dealt with the ease in the ground very well, achieving a Racing Post Rating of 113 in winning by a length and three-quarters.

It was the same level of performance as when landing the Autumn Stakes on the Rowley Mile, a figure that leaves him as the sixth-best two-year-old in Britain and Ireland this season. Futurity runner-up Devil’s Point (106) and God’s Window (106), who was just a head behind the second, both achieved career-high RPRs.